Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $192.83 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,584,459.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock worth $38,330,579. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.12.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

