Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.31 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.