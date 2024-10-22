Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

