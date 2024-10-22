Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $77,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,956.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 865,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 889.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 83.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AIR stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.55. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

