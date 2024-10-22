Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,211,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,579 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,034 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

