Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ingevity Stock Performance
Shares of NGVT opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.62. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
