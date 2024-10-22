NVE (NVEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $384.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.14. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,452. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

