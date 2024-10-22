Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,472 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

