Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $237,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $5,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

