Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,096 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $271,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.