ExlService (EXLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY24 guidance at $1.59-1.62 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.590-1.620 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ExlService Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXLS opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at ExlService
In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
