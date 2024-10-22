TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a current ratio of 154.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.