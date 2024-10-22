Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

