ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. ATN International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Down 3.0 %

ATN International stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. ATN International has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67, a PEG ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.57.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.