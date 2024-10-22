Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 640 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after purchasing an additional 503,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after purchasing an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,178,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,247,000 after purchasing an additional 769,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.3 %

WY stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

