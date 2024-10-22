Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

