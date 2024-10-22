6,884 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHW opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

