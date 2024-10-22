Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

