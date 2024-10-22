Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Watsco were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Watsco Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WSO opened at $491.83 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

