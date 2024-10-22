Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,363.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,998.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,829.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,394.95.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,130.18.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

