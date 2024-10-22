OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.