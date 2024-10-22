Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 135.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

