Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 60,850 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $68,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

