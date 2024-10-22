OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,994.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,857.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,557.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

