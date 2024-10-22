Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Evercore ISI

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Melius downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.47.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $237.03 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $146.36 and a one year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average of $213.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

