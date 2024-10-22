Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $62,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

