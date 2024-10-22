Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $253.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

