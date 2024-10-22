Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.26. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

