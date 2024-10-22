OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 328 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.68 and its 200-day moving average is $294.41. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $310.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

