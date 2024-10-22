Critical Survey: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) vs. Its Rivals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 930 2342 2982 139 2.36

Profitability

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 22.48%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -1,078.40% -28.36% -11.01%

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s competitors have a beta of 3.65, meaning that their average share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.26 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $1,009.30 billion $2.24 billion -10.46

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK competitors beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

