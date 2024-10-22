6,866 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Acquired by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. New Century Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGDG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 269,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $356.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

