Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PENN Entertainment (PENN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN):
- 10/17/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 9/4/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of PENN opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after acquiring an additional 540,630 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,117,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after buying an additional 1,266,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.