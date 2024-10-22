Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PENN Entertainment (PENN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN):

10/17/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

9/4/2024 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after acquiring an additional 540,630 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,117,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,156,000 after buying an additional 1,266,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

