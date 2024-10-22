Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $36.60 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

