CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
GOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
