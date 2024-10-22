Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MONDY. Barclays upgraded Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

