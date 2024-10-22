What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for WaFd Q1 Earnings?

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WaFd in a report released on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. WaFd has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in WaFd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.