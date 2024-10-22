Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for WGO FY2024 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

WGO stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,327 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.