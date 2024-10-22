Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 144,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 43,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

