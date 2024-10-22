TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

