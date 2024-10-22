Analysts Issue Forecasts for NOV’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NOV stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. NOV has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

