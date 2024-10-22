Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,903 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,024.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,799.1% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 916.7% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,053.1% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 905.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 38,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.8% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $837.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.