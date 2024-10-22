Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

