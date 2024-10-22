Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS CALF opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

