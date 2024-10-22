Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,142 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $31,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $62,672,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in HP by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 3,373,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,124,000 after buying an additional 1,757,070 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after buying an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

