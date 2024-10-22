Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

