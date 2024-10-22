Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $64,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,645 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.