Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of CSX worth $62,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

