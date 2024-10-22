Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.