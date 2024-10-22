Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $121,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $184.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.03. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

