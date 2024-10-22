Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,084,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $406.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average of $332.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,437,796.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

